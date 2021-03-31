'Anupamaa' 30 March Written Update: Stalker Follows Nandini, Anupamaa Pours Her Heart Out

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. Kavya decides to fill in for Anupamaa during the Holi festivities. However, Leela tells everyone that only Anupamaa has the right to narrate the story behind Holika. Rakhi gets a drink for Kavya but mistakenly, Anupamaa drinks it. She gets drunk and follows Vanraj. Unknowingly, she smears colours on Vanraj's face, leaving Kavya fuming.

Anupamaa 30 March written update

In the Anupamaa March 30 episode, Kavya goes inside Anupamaa and Vanraj’s room and sees the former in her boyfriend's arms. Rakhi thinks of the reason behind Kavya's upset mood. Leela taunts Kavya and tells her that no one wants to play Holi with her. Rakhi also taunts her for the same but Kavya hits back. Kavya informs Kinjal's mother that she will soon be the daughter-in-law of the Shah family and that she will also become Kinjal's younger mother. She tells Rakhi that Kinjal will have to follow her rules after the divorce is done and then she'll own the house like a boss.

Meanwhile, the entire family realises that Anupamaa is intoxicated. She gets vocal about how she wishes she was an educated woman. Anupamaa recalls the past and the times when Leela did not accept her because she was not as beautiful as the latter had imagined. Hasmukh tells her that he is sorry as he knows that she wanted to study but Vanraj and Leela did not want that. Anupamaa tells her kids that she loves them a lot and that she's done everything for them despite not having the love of her husband.

Nandini falls in major trouble after a stalker follows her to her room. However, Toshu comes to her rescue and saves her. Meanwhile, Nandini lashes out at Kavya for entering Vanraj’s room. After this, the latter slaps Nandu and urges her to mind her own business. The Shahs break down after Anupamaa expresses her true feelings as the divorce dates are getting closer. Vanraj puts her off to sleep in his room.

(Source: Still from the show)