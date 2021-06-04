'Anupamaa' 4 June Spoiler: Kavya Rejoices As The Shahs Leave Home To Live With Anupamaa

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is witnessing some major drama as even though Kavya has tied the knot with Vanraj, his family blames her for marrying him forcefully and fails to give her the respect she expects. Kavya taunts Anupamaa and tells her that the mangalsutra looks prettier on her. However, Anupamaa hits back and informs her that she's got it only after she removed it from her neck during her divorce. After listening to Anu's staunch reply, the family feels proud of her.

Anupamaa 4 June episode spoiler

In the Anupamaa latest episode, the Shahs blame Kavya for Vanraj's disappearance. Hasmukh and Leela tell Vanraj that they can't live with him under one roof. Vanraj keeps his hopes high from his children but they too leave his side and return to Anupamaa's house. Kavya tells her husband that they had taken a long time to accept Anupamaa, Kinjal and Nandini, but they will soon accept her.

Kavya in her heart rejoices that his family is going as she wants some privacy with her V. Meanwhile, since Anupamaa had to return from the hospital, she starts feeling dizzy and falls to the ground. While Vanraj and Kavya are about to cherish their first night, they hear the voice of Samar and others, and Vanraj rushes to see what's happening to Anupamaa.

Meanwhile, Rakhi assures that there's too much drama coming in. She feels dejected and goes to Anupamaa's house. The latter tells her that she knows why she's maintaining a relationship with Kavya now as she's worried about Kinjal's safety. Dolly tells Rakhi to go live in Kavya's restroom and requests her to let them live in peace. Vanraj informs Kavya that his entire family has gone away from him just because of her.

He further blames her for threatening his family. He continues that it wasn't right to tell them about the jail and that was the only reason why he's left all alone. In pain, Vanraj calls Anupamaa Anu and soon Kavya lashes out at him and taunts him to mind his tongue because she's his ex-wife now. Vanraj tells her that even though Anupamaa is his ex-wife, his family is yet with her, so he too taunts Kavya and asks her to not teach him how to behave with his family members.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM ANUPAMAA

