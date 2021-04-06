'Anupamaa' 5 April Written Update: Rakhi-Leela Imitate Vanraj-Anu, Riots Break Out In City

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. Leela plans to delay the family's arrival at the picnic spot, leaving Kavya furious. While Pakhi and Kinjal learn that the mechanic isn't coming any sooner, they feel elated. However, later, some news leaves the Shahs' tensed. Pakhi watches the news and learns that there is a riot happening on the streets of Ahemdabad and hence all the roads are blocked.

Anupamaa 5 April written update

In the Anupamaa April 5 episode, Kinjal calls the mechanic but he doesn't respond. The entire family waits for him while munching on snacks. Leela is happy that the mechanic isn't arriving. Later, Vanraj and Anupamaa take a stranger's mobile and call their family. Kinjal informs them to stay back at the resort or to book any rooms in the nearby area. Pakhi adds that the entire route towards home is jam-packed and that it isn't safe for the duo to travel amid such chaos. Kinjal informs them to look for availabilities and tells them that she'll ask her mother to make some arrangements for them.

Rakhi calls Leela and the duo indulges in a sweet conversation. The former also wishes for Vanraj and Anupamaa to change their mind. They imitate the couple and imagine them being together. At home, Kavya feels insecure that V has not called her ever since he's left. Kavya informs Anirudh that she feels very hurt in her relationship with Vanraj but he fails to see it. Anirudh tells her that it is her choice that she wants to suffer but tells her that he's always there for her.

Kavya asks him about the complications in a relationship, whereas, Anupamaa and Vanraj feel happy that they could spend quality time together before their divorce. Vanraj looks at his wife and feels elated. He recalls the times when he had demeaned her in the past. He watches her dance on the lawn and is in awe of her new avatar. He asks her to wear trendy suits instead of sarees.