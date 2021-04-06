Anupamaa 6 April Episode Spoiler: Leela Causes A Ruckus, Neighbors Call Police On Her

In the Anupamaa April 5 episode, Kavya is agitated that Vanraj is neither picking up his phone nor is he responding to her messages. Nandini tells her that she must do something about her insecurity or she shall never be able to feel secure in her relationship even after she gets Vanraj. Kavya gets angry at her as well and continues to grumble.

Anirudh calls her up for an NOC regarding their previously co-owned flat. He senses that Kavya is upset about something and goes to Kavya’s house to check on her. Kavya initially refuses to admit if something was wrong but Anirudh insists that she can tell him what is bothering her.

Kavya confides in Anirudh that she feels very insecure in her relationship with Vanraj but he fails to see it. Anirudh tells her that it is her choice that she wants to suffer the way she is because she chose to be with Vanraj. She tells her that he wants to be with her but she wants to be with Vanraj and further assured her that no matter where life takes them, he shall always care about her.

Disclaimer: This article contains Anupamaa 6 April 2021 full episode spoilers ahead

Anupamaa 6 April episode: Anupamaa spoilers

Anupamaa today's April 6 episode, Leela gets into an argument with the ladies in her neighbourhood. The ladies tell Leela that the divorce is Anupamaa’s fault as she did not forgive Vanraj even when he wanted to stay with her. They say that Anupamaa allowed Kavya to live in their house and asked Leela what sort of a woman does that.

Leela becomes furious and tells them not to say a word against Anupamaa as she is one of a kind. Leela slaps the woman and she falls down. They call the police on Leela, and when the police arrive they tell the inspector that Leela was trying to kill her.

The police tell Leela and the Shah family that they will have to arrest Leela. But Rakhi arrives just in time with a lawyer and tells the ladies that they are harassing Leela. The police leaves after the matter is sorted out but the Shah family is thankful to Rakhi for reaching on time.

Anupamaa latest episode is available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar

Image credits: Still from the show