'Anupamaa' 6 April Written Update: Cops Arrive To Arrest Leela, Rakhi Comes To Rescue

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. Leela rejoices as she succeeds in delaying the family's arrival at the picnic spot. Later, the news about the riots in the city leaves the Shahs' tensed. Pakhi and Leela go to meet the Panditji and give some sweets and ask him to pray for Vanraj and Anupamaa's safety. When Leela does this, her neighbour sees her and starts taunting her for having a bad daughter-in-law.

Anupamaa 6 April written update

In the Anupamaa April 6 episode, Leela gets into an argument with the ladies in her neighbourhood. The ladies tell her that the divorce is Anupamaa’s fault as she did not forgive Vanraj even when he wanted to stay with her. They say that Anupamaa is a bad woman as she allowed Kavya to live in their house. Leela hears this and fumes in anger. She asks them to not point fingers at her daughter-in-law. In disguise, Leela slaps the woman and she falls down. After this, the latter calls the police and the inspector arrives and decides to arrest Leela for raising her hands.

As soon as the police are about to take Leela, Rakhi arrives just in time with a lawyer and tells the police that the ladies are harassing Leela and that she can file a harassment case on them for taunting. The police leaves after the matter is sorted out and the Shah family is thankful to Rakhi for reaching on time. The neighbours also take back their complaint and apologise to Rakhi and Leela. Later on, Rakhi asks Baa to rest up and informs Kinjal to prepare some food.

Rakhi also taunts Kavya and tells her that she's amazing as she's spending time with Anirudh in Vanraj's absence. Rakhi adds that her boyfriend and Anupamaa are not going to arrive as she's already booked a resort for them for their safety. Anirudh consoles a hurt Kavya and takes her out for coffee. The duo recalls their past and speaks about the fun times and memories.