Anupamaa 6 May Episode Spoilers - Is Anupama Really Going To Go Through With The Divorce?

Anupamaa is a popular TV series that revolves around the life of a middle-class housewife, Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly. The latest episode of Anupamaa on May 5 showed Anupamaa and Vanraj surprising Samar and Nandini by announcing their engagement and Kavya wonders what her future will be like. Read here to find out what will happen next in the Anupamaa 6 may episode.

A peek into fspoilers: May 6

From the preview of Anupamaa 6 May episode, fans can see Vanraj sitting next to Advaith and singing while the latter plays the flute. Kavya remembers Anu's promise to her and is seen calling her to tell her something. Anupamaa then tells Vanraj that Baa is going to announce the union of Samar and Nandini tomorrow. She also tells a shocked Vanraj, that as soon as that's done, they must announce their divorce the very next day and go to the court to complete the proceedings.

A look at Anupamaa latest episode update (May 5)

Nandini and Samar's engagement

Anupamaa latest episode on May 5 begins with Adi teaching the rest of the family about laughter therapy. Finally Baa announces that she can't laugh anymore as her jaw hurts. Vanraj tells Samar and Nandini to help Anu with the "Kaadha" (a herbal drink), and as the two pick up the tray, they are surprised as the words on the tray say "Sanan (ship name) ki Sagai" meaning "Sanan's engagement".

The family is surprised but generally happy with the information, except Baa who expresses concerns over the fact that Nandini is Kavya's niece. However, she quickly gets on board as Anu manages to convinces her otherwise and Samar and Nandini also agree to the engagement. While alone, Samar tells Nandini how happy he is while Nandini explains that she has to tell Anu what Samar apparently saw written in her diary. He disagrees and tells her that his mother is ill and that they can't give her any stress even though the notion is nice.

Anu and Vanraj indulge in a friendly conversation when she brings him tea. Anu tells Vanraj about all the arrangements for the upcoming engagement, like the festoons and playlists. Vanraj and Anu then reminisce about their time together as a couple remember the house they lived in for a while and Anu's tea-drinking habits. Vanraj tells Anu that whatever they are like now, they will always have something between them. Meanwhile, Kavya can be seen looking in from far away, jealous.

Adi, Baa and Anu prepare laddoo's for the upcoming wedding and Adi asks them to come up with a theme for the event. He asks Baa to help learn how to make ladoo's, who tells him that she will feed him the ladoo's instead. Adi disagrees and says he wants to learn because people come and go, and he likes to be independent, a line that seems to resonate with Anupamaa.

Kavya's reaction and Vanraj's decision

Nandini tells Kavya about her impending engagement, and the latter's reaction is not joyful. She then apologizes for her mistake and then talks about how her fate is ill because every time she gets close to getting married, something always hinders it. Nandini consoles Kavya saying Vanraj only wants to help Anu because of her illness and Kavya wonders if he would ever do the same for her.

Samar brings Anu her medicines, while Vanraj gets a call. The call turns out to be from his lawyer who tells him that the date for their divorce is here. Vanraj says they won't be able to get there so soon and asks if it can be postponed. The lawyer informs him that it may take a very long time to get another date, to which Vanraj responds saying it doesn't matter to him, in fact it could take 10 years and it wouldn't bother him. He then tells his lawyer that he wants to "cancel" his divorce and turns around to see Kavya listening to every word.

Image: Rupali Ganguly Instagram