'Anupamaa' 6 September 2021 Written Update: Baa Gets Upset On Watching Anuj & Anu's Dance

Anupamaa 6 September episode begins with Anu and Baa preparing for Janmashtami when Bapuji and Mamaji arrive dancing. Even Vanraj and Kavya arrive while the latter gets excited knowing that it is her first Janmashtami after marriage. She then says that she will become Radha for Vanraj while the latter refuses for it. Kavya then taunts him by telling him how he used to dress up for Anu earlier. Anu then asks her t shut up and urges her to think before she speaks anything. Vanraj agrees with her.

Anupamaa 6 September 2021 written update:

Kinjal blackmails Vanraj to dress up as Krishna

Kavya then says sorry and plans to get ready to become Radha. Kinjal then arrives to which Anu says that even she will dress up as it is her first Janmashtami too. Kinjal then blackmails Vanraj and convinces him to dress up too. Kavya then teases Anu that how will she become Rakha as she does not have anyone to become Krishna for him to which she says that her Krishna is always there with her and she will dress up too.

Nandini is worried about Rohan

Meanwhile, GK tells Anuj to get ready and become Krishna while the latter resists. GK then insists on him having a wife. On the other hand, Anu sees that Samar is upset while Baa asks him to get saffron from the market as he leaves. Samar then meets Rohan where the latter manipulates him against Nandini and tells him how close he was with her. Rohan even tells Samar that Nandini has always been in touch with him to which Samar fumes. Meanwhile, Anu consoles Nandini and tells her not to worry as Samar will soon understand that she hid the truth from him only because she didn’t want to hurt him. Later, they all wait for Samar as it had been a while since he left the house.

Pakhi shows Anu and Anuj’s dance video to everyone

Later, Pakhi arrives, tells everyone that she has a surprise and shows them the video. Kinjal and Pakhi enjoy watching the video while Baa gets upset on seeing Anu dancing with Anuj. Pakhi even reveals that he is the same guy who had a crush on Anu in college to which Anu tells her to shut up. Kavya then teases Anu and asks her if they had an affair in college while Vanraj frowns at Pakhi and tells her to stop the video. Baa then gets up and says that such things do not look good in every age. She continues that such things either hurt one's knees or the heart of their close ones.

IMAGE: ANUPAMAA FANPAGE INSTAGRAM