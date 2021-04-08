'Anupamaa' 7 April Written Update: Pakhi Misses Anupamaa, Mysterious Woman Sneaks In

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. Leela rejoices as she succeeds in delaying the family's arrival at the picnic spot. Later, the news about the riots in the city leaves the Shahs tensed. Pakhi and Leela are saved by Rakhi and her lawyers. Leela slaps a woman in her neighbourhood and is just about to get arrested. Meanwhile, Rakhi books a hotel for Anupamaa and Vanraj to be safe.

Anupamaa 7 April written update

In the Anupamaa April 7 episode, Rakhi wonders how the Shahs live together in such a small house. She gets up in the middle of the night and hunts for the refrigerator. The electricity goes off in their entire vicinity, which in turn compels Rakhi to stay with her daughter. More so, the riots in the city cause a blockage on the roads and hence she can’t go back home. While everyone’s off to sleep, a mysterious woman enters the house and looks for something.

Leela and Rakhi indulge in a sweet conversation and think about Anupamaa and Vanraj’s togetherness. Meanwhile, Pakhi pours her heart to Kinjal and tells her that she’s taken mom for granted all these years. She recalls the time when Vanraj had celebrated Kavya’s victory on Anupamaa’s birthday. She also remembers how the entire family got so busy celebrating Kavya’s success that no one could see how Anupamaa shed tears all alone in the night. Pakhi adds that even her father must be thinking the same as her and that he might change his decision.

Kinjal sings a lullaby for Pakhi and asks her to not stress any further. When Rakhi goes to bring cold water from the fridge, a mysterious woman barges into the house and bumps into Mamaji. However, he refrains from identifying her and thinks that it’s Rakhi. The mysterious woman starts looking for something in the house and Mamaji asks her to go and sleep. However, once he goes, she starts eying on everything in their house. Kinjal informs her mother that she's sleeping with Pakhi as she's missing her parents a lot.