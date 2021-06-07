'Anupamaa' 7 June Spoiler: Anupamaa's Health Deteriorates After Vanraj Donates Blood

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is witnessing some major drama as Anupamaa has been admitted to the hospital for surgery. While Kavya awaits Vanraj's arrival for their first night, the latter gets busy as he donates blood for his ex-wife. Kavya learns about this and loses her cool. She reaches the hospital to check up on her husband. Meanwhile, Kinjal is back from her trip to look after Toshu and her family in Anupamaa's absence.

Anupamaa 7 June episode spoiler

In the Anupamaa 7 June 2021 full episode, Kavya blames Vanraj for not being there on their first night. She tells him that he's more interested in his past relationships, rather than focusing on the future. She forces him to eat cookies and drink turmeric milk, despite knowing that it leads to issues in his health. Vanraj tells Kavya to not force him for anything, and then the latter gets busy preparing her first meal for the family post marriage.

She goes to offer some sweet dishes to Hasmukh and he keeps it near the tulsi pot. Later, Kavya fumes at Baapuji for keeping her food near the plant. However, he explains to her the importance of first offering food to nature and then eating it. Leela realises that the sweet dish is burnt. Leela and Hasmukh decide to never leave Anupamaa. They also decide to be there for her after she gets fine. Meanwhile, Toshu feels happy that Kinjal is back. She hugs his wife and tells her that the family needs her, and Anupamaa too.

Samar decides to be there for his mother in the hospital and later learns that his mother's health starts deteriorating. Advait tries his level best to take care of Anupamaa and Vanraj also reaches in time to see her. She faces some difficulty in breathing and starts panting. Samar and Vanraj vow to be there for her in her most difficult time. However, the duo starts crying after Anupamaa's pulse reduces. At home, Rakhi forces Kinjal to focus on Kavya and tells her that Anupamaa's chapter is over. But Kinjal hits back at her mother and asks her to stay away from the Shahs.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM ANUPAMAA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.