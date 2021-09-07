Anupamaa 7th September 2021 Written Update: Anuj Kapadia Saves Samar

Anupamaa 7 September episode begins with Kavya speaking to Vanraj that she has checked Anuj Kapadia’s profile online to which Vanraj gets irritated and asks why does she need to know about him. She then says Anuj is still single and suspects that he might be having feelings for someone. Later, the family gets dressed up for Janmashtami and Pakhi thanks Kinjal for arranging costumes for them.

Anupamaa 7 September 2021 written update:

Nandini worries about Samar

Later, Nandini feels tensed about Samar while Kinjal assures her that Samar will be back soon. On the other hand, Samar recalls his conversation with Rohan as he walks on the road. Nandini calls him but he avoids it. Meanwhile, Anuj and GK are on their way to the temple. Anu then calls Samar and asks him to talk to Nandini and clarify everything but Samar says that there is nothing left for them to talk about. Later, Anu hears that Samar has met with an accident when Anuj runs towards Samar to save him. Anu gets shocked while Nandini blames herself for this.

GK takes Samar to the Shah house

Anu then gets worried while Vanraj assures him that nothing has happened with Samar. Someone on the phone then informs them that they are bringing Samar home. GK then takes Samar to Shah house while Baa asks Nandini about what she did to Samar. Later, Kavya, Kinjal and baa get into an argument while Vanraj and Anu wish that Samar is fine. Later, Samar wakes up and finds Anuj and GK with him. He then recalls the accident and asks them how was he saved. Anuj then asks him whether his girlfriend’s name is Nandini. Samar then recognises that he is Anuj Kapadia and feels glad to meet him. Samar then sees several missed calls from home and worries but Anuj calms him down saying that he will reach home soon. They soon reach the Shah house and as Samar walks in, Anu hugs her and shouts at her for leaving the house. They then see Anuj coming out of the car while Samar mentions that Anuj saved his life by risking his own. Anu then walks towards Anuj and thanks him for saving Samar and even thanked him for saving his sandal at the party.

IMAGE: ANUPAMAA FANPAGE INSTAGRAM