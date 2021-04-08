Anupamaa 8 April Episode Spoiler: Kavya Gets Angry With Vanraj, Decides To Go To Resort

In the Anupamaa April 7 episode, Pakhi reminisces how she never valued Anupamaa. Pakhi feels guilty that Anupamaa always used to make efforts to make her happy but Pakhi never did the same for her. Pakhi also thinks about how much is she going to miss her mother when she would be gone and shares her feelings with Kinjal.

Meanwhile, Anirudh and Kavya go for a long walk and discuss their feelings. Anirudh asks Kavya if she really wants to marry Vanraj to which she tells him that she is absolutely sure. Anirudh tells her that in that case, she must stop feeling insecure or else she will always be worried.

Baapuji wishes that the curfew gets lifted so that Anupamaa and Vanraj can come home. But Leela wishes that they get to spend more time together and hopes that the curfew does not get lifted. Rakhi decides to sleep in Ba’s room with her. At night, a female intruder comes into the Shah house and tries to find her way in the dark inside the house.

In Anupamaa today's April 8 episode, Rakhi suspects that there is an intruder in the house as she sees the kitchen window open. Leela too senses that there is someone in the house who could be a danger to the family. She goes outside and causes a ruckus but still is unable to catch the intruder.

But Pakhi and Kinjal catch hold of the female intruder and bring her in front of Leela. That woman tells Leela and her family that she does not have a job and was stealing for her kids. Leela’s heart melts and she asks her to come to her tomorrow and she will keep her on a job.

The next day, Kinjal experiences some dizziness. She goes outside to talk to Leela and faints on the ground. Rakhi and Leela believe that Kinjal could be expecting but do not say anything to her.

Anupamaa calls Leela and asks how everyone is doing. Vanraj too calls Kavya and Kavya gets very angry that he did not call sooner. She gets a taxi and decides to go to the resort where Vanraj is stuck, to pick him up.

