'Anupamaa' 8 June Spoiler: After Anupamaa's Successful Surgery, Kavya Plans Her Honeymoon

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is witnessing some major drama as Anupamaa has battled her illness. Her surgery has been successful and Kavya awaits Vanraj's arrival. She tells Rakhi that she will soon send everyone away from him and that she's happy without the Shahs' indulgence in her private life. More so, she also tells Rakhi that she will destroy everyone's life in that house, but at the right time. At that moment, Nandini arrives and overhears Kavya's vicious plans.

Anupamaa June 8, 2021 full episode spoiler

In the Anupamaa latest episode, Nandini tells Kavya that soon she will also become the daughter-in-law in that house and then she will treat her exactly the same way. Soon, the Shahs receive a piece of good news regarding Anupamaa’s health. Samar calls Toshu and tells him that the surgery was successful. At the hospital, Samar and Vanraj indulge in an emotional conversation. He informs his son that he is here because he cares about his children’s mother. More so, he adds that their relationship was for 26 years so it is not easy to forget the bonds.

Later on, Rakhi taunts Kavya and tells her that the entire family is gearing up for Anupamaa’s arrival. Kavya thinks of doing the unthinkable. She informs everyone that she’s planning her honeymoon with Vanraj. However, he loses his cool and hits back at her. Amid their ugly spat, Anupamaa’s wheelchair gets stuck in the mud and she is about to fall. Vanraj leaves Kavya’s hand and rushes to save her. Leela fumes at Kavya for discussing her first night and honeymoon plans in front of the family.

While she calls her shameless, Kavya says the same thing to Vanraj. He tells her that Anu was just about to fall, but as always she is behaving heartlessly. Kavya once again corrects him that it is Anupamaa and not Anu. However, Vanraj's staunch arrogance leaves her surprised and leaves Anupamaa tired as she has just arrived from her surgery. Hasmukh urges Vanraj to accept Kavya and give her the love and respect she deserves or else things will start turning ugly in his family.

