'Anupamaa' 8 March Written Update: Vanraj Brings A Hurt Kavya Home, Leaves Leela Puzzled

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. Kavya tells Anupamaa and Vanraj that the stalker crossed all his limits since she's not married. Leela, Hasmukh, Samar, Paritosh and Kinjal are worried about what will happen next. Kavya gets traumatised and doesn't open up about the incident.

Anupamaa 8 March written update

In the Anupamaa March 8 episode, Vanraj keeps his phone on charge and calls up Kavya. After the latter informs him about the incident, he leaves his breakfast and rushes to see her. Anupamaa joins him. As soon as they reach home, everything is scattered here and there. Kavya locks herself up in the bedroom and cries in pain. Her face is smeared with blood and bruises. Anupamaa puts on a blanket and asks her about the incident. Soon, after V requests her to speak up and she informs the duo that a stalker has been following her ever since she went to sign the house deal papers at the office.

More so, she adds that he just walked in and started assaulting her. Anupamaa hugs her and Vanraj decides to bring her home. As soon as Kavya reaches home, the entire family is shocked to see her state. It is not the first time when Kavya has walked in like this. Even before, she barged into the Shah household with bruises and hugged Vanraj. Leela recalls these incidents and thinks about what's going to happen this time. Kinjal is shocked to see how Anupamaa is supporting Vanraj and is helping him out stuff.

Kavya emotionally tells Vanraj that the house is no more theirs and that the shares are already divided between her and Anirudh. She adds that it's really unsafe for her to go back to that flat. Now that the agreement is also over, Vanraj tells the entire family that Kavya will stay in his house until they find a new place to live in. The entire family asks Anupamaa to speak up against it, however, she remains tight-lipped about it. Leela asks Vanraj to take Kavya to the guestroom.