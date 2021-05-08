Anupamaa 8 May Episode Written Update: Vanraj Breaks Up With Kavya And Supports Anupamaa

Star Plus's emotional drama Anupamaa has kept its audience engaged by depicting the difficult life of Anupamaa trying to keep her relationships afloat. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show has been soaring high on the ratings due to its interesting twists and turns in the Shah household. Check out Anupamaa 8 May episode and find out what happened with Kavya's evil plan to break up Anupamaa and Vanraj.

Anupamaa latest episode

In the Anupamaa latest episode, the audience witnessed a shocking episode of Kavya trying to ruin Nandini and Samar's engagement. While the whole family looked happy to perform the engagement rituals of the couple, Kavya plotted a plan to ruin Anupamaa's happiness by revealing to the family that they were getting a divorce soon. On the other hand, Vanraj wanted to cancel the divorce but respected Anupamaa's decision. Check out Anupamaa spoilers to know what will happen in the next episode.

Anupamaa 8 May 2021 full episode

In Anupamaa today's May 8 episode, the episode starts with Kavya sabotaging the Shah family's fun after revealing Anupamaa and Vanraj's divorce news. While the whole family was reeling with shock, Nandini decides to reprimand Kavya for her behaviour. Nandini runs after her and confronts her for ruining her engagement to which Kavya snaps back at her.

On the other hand, in Anupamaa 8 May episode, Baa tries to convince Anupamaa to change her mind on the divorce but Anupamaa keeps her foot down and stays firm on her decision. Anupamaa can be seen feeling sorry for Nandidi and Samar as their engagement ruined because of her. Nandini can be seen regretting her decision to invite Kavya to her party as she felt Kavya was a selfish woman.

Vanraj breaks up with Kavya?

Anupamaa today's May 8 episode witnessed Kavya ruining Nandini and Samar's engagement which led to Vanraj getting enraged at Kavya. He decides to break up with her and end their relationship forever. Hearing this, Anupamaa reacts to the situation by dancing on the rocks until she falls to the ground. Advait can be seen supporting Anupamaa and claps for her. Vanraj can be seen telling Kavya that he regrets falling in love with her. He announces that he does not want to get divorced from Anupamaa and chooses her over Kavya.

