'Anupamaa' 9 June Spoiler: Kavya All Set To Destroy The Shahs As They Leave For Home

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is witnessing some major drama as Kavya spills the beans about her honeymoon in front of the Shahs. She asks Anupamaa to get well soon because only after that she can go abroad with her husband. Leela asks Kavya to not bring in her personal problems again, but Kavya informs everyone that her husband doesn’t care about her and only cares about his ex-wife and his family.

Anupamaa 9 June episode spoiler

In the Anupamaa 9 June 2021 full episode, Rakhi watches Kavya fighting with Kinjal over a mixture. Kinjal informs Kavya that everything in the kitchen is Anupamaa’s and hence the latter doesn’t have to show any control over it. Vanraj, on the other hand, decides to call up all the companies. He asks about his job status but doesn’t get any response from anyone. Toshu feels dejected after seeing his dad in such a state. He offers him help and tells him that he should join Rakhi’s company.

Vanraj tells Toshu that he can’t work with the Dave family. Meanwhile, Kavya packs her stuff and tells Vanraj that it’s time to go back to Ahmedabad because no one here cares about their whereabouts. She adds that her manager is pissed off as she’s taking too many leaves. Kavya also tells him that her job is very important to them as only then they can fly to Switzerland or Paris for their honeymoon.

The Shahs also leave for home and they bid adieu to Dr Advait. Anupamaa is scared but also confident as her new journey is soon going to begin. Kavya, on the other hand, is all set to destroy the Shahs as now they’ll all live with her in their house and that Anupamaa will go away to her mother’s house. She tells herself that she will make everyone’s life miserable as she’s officially the daughter-in-law of the family. However, she learns that Kinjal is her strong competitor. Rakhi also decides to keep a maid in that house so that Kinjal doesn’t have to suffer. Kavya tells herself that the main drama will begin now.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM ANUPAMAA

