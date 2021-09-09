Anupamaa 9 September 2021 Written Update: Shah Family Celebrate Anuj's Birthday

Anupamaa 9 September episode begins with Kinjal and Toshu beginning the Janmashtami prayer with everyone chanting the name of Lord Krishna. Later, Anu gets an instant cake to celebrate Anuj’s birthday. Samar then explains to GK and Anuj that Anu bakes an instant cake every time she is happy or sad to which Anu adds that they always celebrate victory by cutting the cake. She then says that since Anuj saved Samar’s life, this is a small gift to him from her. On seeing this, Anuj and GK are left overwhelmed.

Anupamaa 9 September 2021 written update:

Shahs celebrate Anuj’s birthday with a cake

As the family gathers to celebrate Anuj’s birthday, the latter cuts the cake and thanks Anu for making his day and making him meet the entire family. GK then reveals that Anuj stopped celebrating his birthday after his parents passed away. As they all talk to Anuj, they compliment him on how fit he is to which Vanraj gets jealous. Meanwhile, Kavya reminds Vanraj to speak to Anuj about the factory deal. As Anuj and GK plan to leave, Kavya requests them to stay back for a family picture. Anuj and GK then click a picture and thank all of them for the hospitality. Meanwhile, Anu packs some sweets for them while Vanraj talks to Anuj about the factory deal. Anuj then replies that his legal team was studying the papers and he will let them know soon. He then asks Anu to accompany Vanraj to his office later.

Samar and Nandini argue again

As Anuj leaves the house, Anu stands at the door seeing Anuj walking outside. Vanraj spots and taunts her by asking whether she is getting any sweets at the door. Anu then replies to him saying that it is manners and even he should learn some. Later, Kavya excitedly asks Anu whether she asked Anuj for his phone number to which the latter denies it. Kavya then suggests taking it from Devika but Anu tells her to take it from Devika herself. Anu then sees Nandini and Samar arguing with each other and she later learns that Nandini betrayed Samar. Anu then calms Samar down and asks him to act patiently. Meanwhile, Kavya keeps praising Anuj while Vanraj gets jealous. She then tells him that Anuj has a soft corner for Anu and it can be beneficial for them.

