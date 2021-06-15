'Anupamaa': A New Love-interest To Enter Anu's Life Post Kavya And Vanraj's Marriage?

Star Plus show Anupamaa has been winning the audience's hearts over with its unique storyline and stellar performance of the cast. The show features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma in the lead role. The show had been a chart-topper ever since it went on air. Currently, in the show, Vanraj and Kavya are finally married and the latter manages to throw Anupamaa out of the house. The latest episode will see Anupamaa returning to the Shah house and choosing the storeroom as her bedroom. It is now reported that after Anupamaa's divorce from Vanraj a new man is about to enter her life.

New man to enter Anupamaa's life?

As per a report by Tellychakar, the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi, has started to look for a new male lead that will enter Anupamaa's life. Earlier in March, Bollywood Life reported that Ram Kapoor was approached for the role and will play the character of Anupamaa's love interest. However, nor Ram Kapoor or Anupamaa's team have yet announced Kapoor's entry into the show.

Anupamaa's latest episode update

On the June 15th 2021 episode, Kavya will be seen instigating Vanraj against Anupamaa. She tells him that Hasmukh has officially transferred everything in Anupamaa's name. She adds that they will be left homeless if anything further happens in the house. Vanraj ponders upon the new information that he received and decides to think of a plan. He later gets angry at Kavya for throwing Anupamaa's things in the bin. He tells her that it was her room for 25 years, so her imprints will be found in every corner of the room. Kavya decides to erase all Anupamaa's memories from the room and starts re-decorating it.

Kavya orders some food from a restaurant for Vanraj and herself. While Leela argues with the delivery man, Kavya tells them that she wants to revel in a healthy lifestyle with her husband and in a taunting way tells Anupamaa to not make any food for him henceforth. Anupamaa hits back and notifies Kavya that they don't count and prepare food and that everything is always made in quantity and anyone is free to eat.

IMAGE: RUPALI GANGULY'S INSTAGRAM

