'Anupamaa' Actor Anagha Bhosale Aka Nandu Opens Up About Show's Upcoming Track

Rupali Ganguli starrer Anupamaa has seen a bunch of twists in the recent episodes, from Vanraj’s dwindling mind on who he wants to choose between Kavya and Anupamaa, to the protagonist being detected with a major illness. Amidst this developing narrative, Anagha Bhosale who plays the chirpy Nandu on-screen has spilt the beans on what will happen next; find out more as you read further.

Anagha Bhosale aka Nandu reveals what is to happen next on Anupamaa

During last week’s track on the show, it was revealed that Anupamaa has ovarian cancer and the Shah family takes it on themselves to keep her spirits high. Meanwhile, Vanraj who was already having a tough time, coming to terms with his and Anupamaa’s divorce, also has major guilt about never taking care of her and having to part ways with her in such a difficult time. In the upcoming episodes, Vanraj will be seen telling the lawyers that he wants to cancel the divorce, while Anupamaa is absolutely adamant about having it done.

And while all of this was already keeping fans glued to the show, the makers have now kicked off the track for the awaited engagement of Samar and Nandini, who are shipped as #Sanan. Talking about this, actor Anagha Bhosale spoke with TellyChakkar and revealed what can be expected to happen next on the show. The actor revealed that she is super-excited to see the on-screen couple get engaged and that the creatives as well as producer Rajan Shahi have thought this storyline for a while now.

She also added that the cast is having a great time shooting this engagement sequence. Anagha said she is guessing that people are loving the fact that "Sanan" is uniting and getting official, forever. The actor also added that it is probably disheartening for fans to see the separation of AnuRaj.

Anagha’s character has also seen referring to a difficult past a bunch of times on the show, which has not been revealed to the Shah family yet. When she was asked whether her past will be revealed to them going forward, the actor answered in the positive and said that it will be out soon. However, when she was asked if the family will still be okay with it, Anagha said that viewers have to watch the show, to find out.

Image: Anagha Bhosale’s Instagram