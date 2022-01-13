'Anupamaa' Actor Madalsa Sharma Confirms Being COVID Negative; Teases New Twist In Show

As the TV show, Anupamaa is garnering tons of love and appreciation from the fans while being on top of the TRP game, even the cast members of the show are a huge hit among the viewers. One of the artists from the show, Madalsa Sharma essaying the role of Kavya Shah, recently created a buzz among the viewers after it was rumoured that she had been tested positive for Covid-19. Read further ahead about how the actor responded to the rumours of her being tested positive for Covid-19

Developed by Leena Gangopadhyay, Anupama, is among the most loved tv shows on Indian television featuring actors namely Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa, Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj Shah, Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty as Kavya Shah, Anagha Bhosale as Nandini, Nidhi Shah as Kinjal, Ashish Mehrotra as Paritosh, Paras Kalnawat as Samar, Aneri Vajani as Malvika, Deepak Gheewala as Gopichand aka GK, Jasveer Kaur as Devika Sharma and many others.

Madalsa Sharma is not COVID Positive

According to Bollywood Life, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty recently reacted to the rumours that stated she was tested positive for COVID-19 and due to that her character, Kavya left the house in the show. It all began when her character in the show decided to leave the Shah house and move to Mumbai to gain some inner peace and make her husband, Vanraj realise her importance. As she left the house, the fans began to speculate whether the reason behind her exit was actually her being tested positive for COVID-19. As the fans were confused about the same, she recently opened up about the same and dismissed all the rumours revealing that she was not tested COVID positive.

She further teased her fans by revealing that her character, Kavya Shah left the house because a huge twist was coming up in the upcoming episodes of the show and also stated that the fans could expect the unexpected.

While dismissing the rumours about her doing rounds on social media, she stated, "This is false. I am perfectly fine. Yes, I have left the Shah house. There is a huge twist coming up on the show. Fans can expect the unexpected."

Image: Instagram/@madalsasharma