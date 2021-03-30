'Anupamaa' Actor Paras Kalnawat Mourns Death Of His Father; Shares Unseen Pics

Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat has shared a series of unseen pictures of his father after his death. The actor took to his Instagram handle on Monday and revealed that he regrets not telling his father how much he loved him. He also shared his last picture with his father and the last picture of his father in the next post.

Paras Kalnawat shares pictures with his father

Paras captioned the post as, "To the best papa in the world, I wanted to hug you and say thank you for everything you've done for me. I regret not telling you how much I love you. You were my superhero and you'll always be. I wish I would have known that it was the last time I was seeing you when I left for work. I wish I would have known it was your last birthday. I know like every day you'll be the first person to read my post here. Bohot kuch kehna hai kisi din milkar kahunga. Just know I love you papa. I know you'll be watching me from there. I'll be strong". He also included in the caption that he will make his father proud. Check out the post of the same below.

Paras Kalnawat also penned a heartfelt poem for his father. The actor included the poem in his latest Instagram post. Read the poem below.

Main toh bas kamaata tha,

Ghar toh ab bhi papa hi chalate the,

Muskurate hum sab the,

Kyuki ghar me khushiya papa hi toh laate the,

Kuch kehte nahi the,

Papa Dil hi dil me bohot kuch seh jaate the,

Naaraz ho jaata unse,

Toh Papa jhatt se mujhe manate the,

Kuch accha keh deta,

Toh Papa baccho ki tarah sharmaate the,

Jab kabhi mujhpar ungliyan uthti,

Papa mere liye puri duniya se ladd aate the,

Khudke sapne nilaam kar aaye,

Papa mujhe bade bade sapne dikhate the,

Shabd kamm padd jaate hai unke liye,

Papa mujhe jaan se bhi zyada chahte the â¤ï¸

-Your Gattu

Last Pic Of Us - Last Pic Of You!

Pictures of Paras Kalnawat's father

Netizens send condolences to Paras Kalnawat's family

A number of netizens extended their warm wishes and support to the actor. Many people online sent him much love and left heart and kiss emoticons in the comments. Check out some of the comments by netizens on the posts below.

Image credits: Paras Kalnawat IG

