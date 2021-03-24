'Anupamaa': Actor Ram Kapoor To Join Star Cast As Rupali Ganguly’s Love Interest?

Star Plus' show, Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama as the lead couple is just a few months away from getting officially divorced. If the latest reports are to be believed, the makers are looking for a super twist after their divorce is done. As per a Bollywood Life report, a new man will enter Anupamaa’s life after the divorce. After the producer of the drama, Rajan Shahi, was contacted about the same, he responded to it and said that he wants Ram Kapoor to play the part of a new man in Anupamaa’s life.

Ram Kapoor to join Anupamaa cast?

As per the same report, the new man in Anupamaa’s life would not be a stranger but will be someone from her past. The makers are looking forward to showing that the man would be Anupamaa’s college or schoolmate who had once loved her deeply. Not only this, but the new man's character's name in the series will be Anuj. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the same. As per the current track in the show, Anupamaa throws Kavya out of the Shah household and tells her to not return until Pakhi is absolutely alright. After she loses her cool, Vanraj also decides to remain silent and sides with his wife to take care of his daughter, leaving his girlfriend Kavya furious.

Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram on Tuesday night and shared an array of BTS pics with her on-screen son, Samar. She hinted at a twist in the show. She penned the lyrics of a song that read, "Kaala chashmaa janchda hai iss sweet se gore mukhde pe" and then went on to call Paras her handsome and precious son. As per the recent episode, Anupamaa gets 100 students in her class and her son is all set to open an academy in her name. In the pics, the mother-son duo made quirky expressions and Kalnawat also had a bag with him. Looked like the duo was set to make arrangements for their new academy. Soon fans expressed excitement to witness the new twist in the tale.

(Promo Source: Rupali Ganguly/ Ram Kapoor Instagram)