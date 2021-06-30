'Anupamaa' Actor Rupali Ganguly Discloses How She Likes To Unwind After A Busy Day

Anupamaa cast Rupali Ganguly recently shared how she decides to relax after a long day of working as the main character of her show. The actor plays the titular role in Romesh Kalra's popular series. Currently, on the show, Ganguly's Anupamaa and Sudhanshu Pandey's Vanraj Shah must deal with their recent divorce. Anupamaa finds herself having to live with Vanraj's new wife Kavya.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ganguly showed how she relaxed after a tiresome day on the set. Donning loose clothing, a pair of Sesame street slippers and covering herself with a chunky blanket, Rupali lounged on her couch. In the caption of the picture, she mentioned how one of her favourite things to do was to watch her show. "I know what I did last night... Go home, put your feet up, watch Anupamaa and just laze away", she wrote.

Anupamaa and Rupali's fans were able to relate to her. They said that they too enjoyed watching the television show after a long day of work. Some of her fans even dropped compliments for her look in the picture. They said that she looked innocent. Many others dropped fire emojis and heart-eyes emojis for their favourite actor. The picture received more than 14,000 likes in an hour.

After a brief hiatus post her role as Monisha Siingh Sarabhai on Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, the actor took on the lead role as Anupamaa on the show. Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma play prominent roles next to her on the television series, Other actors include Paras Kalnawat, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Alpana Buch and many others who play supporting roles.

Earlier this week, the Anupamaa cast had the opportunity to meet Mithun Chakraborthy. Ganguly took to her Instagram handle to thank the actor gracing the set of the show. In the caption of the post, she explained how she had experience working with him in the past and that she was happy to see him on the set of Anupamaa. For the unversed, Mithun is Madalsa Sharma's father-in-law. He had dropped by to not only surprise his daughter-in-law but also to meet the rest of the cast and crew.

