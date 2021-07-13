'Anupamaa' Actor Rupali Ganguly Reaches 1 Million Followers On Instagram, Pens Down A Poem

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguli recently crossed one million followers on Instagram. On Sunday, July 11, Rupali Ganguli went Live on Instagram and thanked her followers for their love and support. The actress also expressed her gratitude through a poem on Monday, July 12. She captioned her poem by saying 'thank you dil se' and 'a poem by me'. Rupali Ganguli's popularity has grown since she began playing the lead role in Anupamaa.

Rupali Ganguli captioned her Insta live on Sunday,"1 Million Live. My first live. A first of many firsts but thank you for connecting, for making this digital journey so special. Lots and lots of love."

Take a look at Rupali Ganguli's Instagram Live on Sunday,

Reactions to Rupali Ganguly's Instagram Live

As soon as Rupali went Live on Instagram, her fans and followers wrote all things nice about them. Fans congratulated her for reaching one million followers on Instagram. Others flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the comments on Rupali Ganguly's photos.

About Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa

Anupamaa is a drama series featuring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma in the lead roles. The Anupamaa cast also features Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Muskaan Bamne, Apurva Agnihotri, and several other actors. The show revolves around Anupamaa and her ambitions and ways to raise her children and support her family.

Rupali Ganguly in 'Anupamaa'

Rupali plays the role of Anupamaa Shah in the hit TV serial. The series which also stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in prominent roles is a fan favorite. The show which airs on Star Plus, and Utsav Plus revolves around the life of a Gujarati homemaker Anupamaa Vanraj Shah and her family. A devoted housewife, mother, and daughter-in-law, her self-realization comes late and thus she sets out to live life on her own terms.

