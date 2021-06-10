'Anupamaa' Actor Rupali Ganguly Returns To Mumbai; Shares Photos With Her 'boys'

Rupali Ganguly recently wrapped up the shooting schedule for Anupamaa is back at home in Mumbai with her family. The filming for the popular family drama was shifted to Silvassa, owing to the pandemic restrictions imposed by the government of Maharashtra. The cast had shifted base to the town of Gujarat and now it seems that they are back in Mumbai.

Rupali Ganguly is back home with her boys

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram to share two photos after her homecoming. The photos are selfies of Rupali with her husband and her son. In one photo, the couple is smiling looking towards the camera, whereas their son is making a funny face. In the other photo, Rupali's husband has wrapped his family in a hug as they look ahead at the camera. The caption for Rupali Ganguly's photos features the popular quote "Home is where the heart is". She also added several hashtags to the post including her husband and son's name along with '#mumbai', '#instagood', '#backhome', '#jaimatadi', '#jaimahakal'.

Rupali Ganguly's latest Instagram posts received strings of heart emojis in the comments. Celebs like Delnaz Irani and Jaswir Kaur also commented on the post with red heart emojis. Rupali Ganguly's photos received a lot of comments as well which called the trio as "Adorable", "cute", etc.

A look at Anupamaa's episodes so far

Anupamaa is the official Hindi remake of the Bengali series Sreemoye. The said Bengali series was remade into six other Indian languages, including Hindi. The show has been a hit in all seven languages. Rupali Ganguly stars in the Hindi remake in the titular role. So far, 285 episodes of the serial have aired and the fanbase seems to keep on growing with each passing day. The show's cast also includes Sudhanshu Pandey as Anupama's husband Vanraj Shah, Madalsa Sharma as Kavya Shah in lead roles. Additional cast includes Muskan Bamne, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Madhavi Gagote, among others. Apurv Agnihotri also did a special appearance in the show as Dr Advait Khanna.

(Image: Rupali Ganguly's Instagram)

