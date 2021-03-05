Anupamaa Actor Rupali Ganguly Shares A This Day That Year Post With Jaswir Kaur

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of old pictures with Jaswir Kaur. Rupali Ganguly is very active on her social media accounts where she keeps her fans updated with her life events. The actor revealed that the pictures were taken last year on this day. In the post, Rupali was celebrating her friendship with Jaswir.

Rupali Kaur and Jaswir Kaur reveal what happened this day that year

In her post, Rupali expressed that friendship is not a big thing but is made out of a million little things. The actor thanked Jaswir for doing a lot of the little things for her. Here is what the caption read, “Friendship is not a big thing

It is a million little things â¤ï¸ Thank u for doing a lot of the little things for me Jassa“.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Jaswir had posted the same post on her profile and had revealed that last year this day, she met Rupali and their on-screen characters Anupamaa and Devika also met. She further added in her caption that the two of them have known each other for a year. In the caption she wrote, “Last year this day â¤ï¸ #rupali and #jassi met ðŸ¤— #anu and #devika met ðŸ¤— Known eachother since year's but working together we didn't know that we will connect on our first day of shoot ðŸ˜‡ As of we were meant to be best of friends on screen ðŸ˜˜ All thanks to @rajan.shahi.543 @directorskutproduction to create this friendship magic on screen”.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Netizens react

As soon as the post went up on social media, fans of the actors gushed to it to leave their comments and reactions. A number of fans wrote in the comments how well they liked the pictures and how adorable Rupali is looking in the pictures. Many other people wrote in the comments that they were glad to see the two actors together goofing around in the video picture. Check out the fan comments on the post below:

Several other fans of the actor sent the actor much love and regards and left heart and kiss emoticons A few other fans requested the actor to update more such pictures as they love seeing them on their feeds. Check out the fan comments on the post below:

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.