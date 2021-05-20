'Anupamaa' Actor Rupali Ganguly Shares Her First Look From Samar And Nandini's 'Sagai'

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in lead roles, just witnessed a major twist in the recent episode with Anupamaa and Vanraj’s official divorce. And now, Anupamaa is all set to get her son Samar engaged to Nandini after learning about her illness. On Wednesday night, Rupali took to Instagram and shared her first look from Samar- Nandini’s engagement. She dressed up in a beige and pink heavily embroidered saree and accessorised her look with a double-layered pearl necklace. With minimal makeup, she opted for a neat hair bun.

Rupali Ganguly's Instagram caption read, “Celebration time. Samar aur Nandini ki Sagai.” She also added that it was day three without network and she had to keep asking around for hotspot. As soon as Rupali's first look was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments. A user wrote, “Looking beautiful,” whereas another fan wrote, “Loved this stunning look.”

Anupamaa's first look from Samar-Nandini's Sagai

Paras Kalnawat, who plays the role of Samar, broke the big news of his on-screen engagement on May 19 and shared a picture with Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Anagha Bhosale. He wrote, “There is something beautiful about unforced bonds; the energy is real. Introducing new hashtag: #SPAM. (S)udhanshu,(P)aras,(A)nagha,(M)adalsa. You all are invited for SANAN's engagement.” Sudhanshu reposted the same and remarked that connecting with someone is not necessarily a bond with a significant other or even a friend, but can be the indefinable, perhaps the rarest and most precious thing in life to find at all.

While a bunch of viewers are disheartened with the divorce twist, some fans are also excited to watch what will unfold next in Kavya and Vanraj's lives. Meanwhile, the entire family is yet unaware of Anupamaa's illness as she has requested Dr Advait to not tell them anything about it as she is no more connected to the Shahs on legal terms.

The Anupamaa cast has been shooting in Goa for the forthcoming episodes. While all the team members have returned to the sets, actor Nidhi Shah has once again taken a break from the shoot as her family has contracted the virus. Meanwhile, actor Arvind Vaidya (Hasmukh) has been shooting from home.

(IMAGE: RUPALI GANGULY/ PARAS KALNAWAT'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.