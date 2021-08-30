'Anupamaa' Actor Rupali Ganguly Teases Gaurav Khanna's Entry, Says 'Woh Aa Raha Hai'

Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa has become one of the most popular television shows in India. The show revolves around the titular character's tumultuous journey as she rises from her hardships, becoming a strong-headed woman. Now, a new entry into the show has been hinted at by Ganguly, who took to Instagram story, tingling the audience's anticipation by stating 'Woh Aa Raha Hai' (He's coming) as she holds the hands of a man, whose face has been cropped out. Apart from Ganguly, the new entry has also been confirmed by the show's new trailer, which introduces actor Gaurav Khanna as Anupama's college friend.

Rupali Ganguly hints at a new entry in the show

Actor Gaurav Khanna has been roped in the show, with his character named Anuj Kapadia, who will be seen as Ganguly's college friend. His entry is likely to bring a new plot twist to the show. Ganguly took to her social media handle today, giving a glimpse of the new entrant as she tagged Gaurav and the makers of the show. Have a look.

Several actors like Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor were reportedly being considered by the makers to helm the new role, but it ended up in Gaurav's kitty. Gaurav is a well-known face of television, having done shows like Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, where he starred opposite Yami Gautam. He has also worked in Chandragupta Maurya, Laal Ishq, Chandra Nandini and others.

In recent developments on the show, audiences have seen Anupama, who is undergoing a lot of stress, falling prey to a panic attack, after getting tricked. Ganguly's character can also be seen putting all efforts into protecting the land that has her dance academy and café.

More about Rupali Ganguly's show

Directed by Romesh Kalra, the show is about around Anupama who sacrificed her dreams and ambitions to devote herself to her family, only to find that her husband has an affair with another lady. The show follows ths Anupamaa's journey to gain her confidence back and stand on her feet again. It is based on Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee. It also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Anagha Bhosale and Nidhi Shah in pivotal roles.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi, the show was first aired on 13 July 2020 on Star Plus. The show is also available on Disney +Hotstar. It telecasts from Mon-Sat at 10:00 PM.

(IMAGE- GAURAV KHANNA/ RUPALI GANGULY/ INSTAGRAM)