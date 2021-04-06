'Anupamaa' Actor Rupali Ganguly Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes And Love; Watch Video

Rupali Ganguly celebrated her 44th birthday on Monday, April 5, 2021, however, it did not go exactly how the actor had wanted it to. The actor is currently quarantined after she tested positive for COVID-19 but her family and fans made sure that her special day is not dull all the way. The actor took to her Instagram feed and thanked all her fans for the love, best wishes and more; scroll down and take a look.

Rupali Ganguly thanks fans and fan pages for birthday wishes and love

The actor shared a 2-minute 30-second long video, in which she said the video is specially meant for all those who make her birthday special with all the love, wishes and messages. She mentioned how people who haven’t even met her for once in her life but have only known her through TV also shower her with a massive amount of love on her birthday and thanks to social media, she can now get to see all those efforts, unlike earlier times. The actor then read out names from a list, of all the people and fan pages that had made birthday posts and edits for her, whilst she also mentioned that it is her 4th day of quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 and she has lost her sense of taste and smell.

Further, in her caption, Ganguly wrote, “Thank u. Birthday thank u post for the people who have never met me but yet love me and support me so much” followed by a bunch of hashtags. The post has over 38k likes since it was shared on the platform. Her fans and followers have showered love in the comments under the post as well, take a look at some of them here.

Apart from her fans, her family too made sure that Rupali’s birthday was special and not spent alone. Her husband Ashwin Verma, son Rudransh along with a bunch of friends and family came down to the gate of the building she is quarantining in. They brought along cakes, which they cut on Rupali’s behalf. The actor has recorded this in videos and shared it on her Instagram feed, take a look.

Promo Image Courtesy: Rupali Ganguly's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.