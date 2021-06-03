'Anupamaa' Actor Sudhanshu Pandey Calls Co-star Apurva Agnihotri An 'angel'; See Post

Television actor Sudhanshu Pandey has been garnering positive reviews for his performance as Vanraj Sharma in the show Anupamaa. Actor Apurva Agnihotri of the Jassi Jaisi Koi Nai fame is the recent addition to the Anupamaa cast as Dr Advait who is treating Rupali Ganguly's character Anupamaa as she has been diagnosed with cancer in the show. It seems that Sudhanshu and Apurva have formed a great friendship while working together on the show and the former recently took to his Instagram account to share an appreciation post for Apurva and called him an angel.

Sudhanshu Pandey calls co-star Apurva Agnihotri an 'angel' in a new post

Sudhanshu Pandey shared a selfie picture of himself and Apurva from the sets of the show with the caption, "Some people are like angels who just brighten up ur day by just being around .. @apurvaagnihotri02 My brother u are one such angel ..May Mahakaal always keep u n ur family blessed".

Apurva Agnihotri reacts to Sudhanshu's 'angel' post

Apurva Agnihotri was quick to react to Sudhanshu's appreciation post for him and wrote that he feels lucky and super blessed to have a co-star who has become his friend, brother and guide. He also shared that he will always cherish all the wonderful moments that they have spent together and he looks forward to making more memories with him in the future. Check it out.

Reactions to Sudhanshu Pandey's post

Television celebs like Jaswir Kaur, Kushal Tandon and Tassnim Sheikh chimed in on Sudhanshu's photo and dropped some heart emojis. Kushal Tandon called Apurva his favourite human. Netizens were glad to see the bond between the two stars and found the post very sweet. Take a look at some of the comments below.

A look at Anupamaa's cast

The show Anupamaa has been topping the TRP charts ever since it released in July 2020. The show features Rupali Ganguly in the lead playing the titular role opposite Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj Sharma her ex-husband. Other than them, the show also features Madalsa Sharma as Vanraj's fiance Kavya and Apurva Agnihotri as Dr Advait in prominent roles.

According to the current running track of the show, Vanraj runs away from the house without telling anyone as he does not want to marry Kavya. This angers Anupamaa who calls him and asks him to get back. Vanraj who has been ignoring everybody's calls, answers Anupamaa's phone and returns home. The latest episode shows Vanraj tying the knot with Kavya.

