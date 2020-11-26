'Anupamaa' Actor Sudhanshu Pandey Calls Out Award Ceremony Organizers For Lack Of Protocol

Sudhanshu Pandey, who received the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke award for his performance in Anupamaa opposite Rupali Ganguly of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame, called out the organizers of the event for not following safety protocols. The 46-year-old actor’s appeal was filmed by the paparazzi right after the Anupamaa duo received the award. In the video that can be seen below, one can hear that Sudhanshu Pandey is touching upon safety protocols and the COVID-19 pandemic in its entirety. Sudhanshu can also be heard empathizing with the governments of the world, who are concerned about the second and third waves that are plaguing their respective countries.

Here is the video:

In the video, Sudhanshu said that although everybody has gathered under one roof for a joyous occasion, the unfortunate reality of the situation is that there were no masks and sanitizers in sight. He also expressed his astonishment regarding the same, especially when various countries around the world are concerned about the second or third wave of the virus. Sudhanshu could be seen using the public platform to make an appeal to not think that the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Sudhanshu could also be heard making an appeal saying if not for themselves, they must follow the safety protocols for the ones who are near and dear to them.

While requesting everybody to not think that the pandemic is now history, he spoke about how the potentially lethal virus can be contracted by anyone, anywhere and anytime. He concluded his appeal by saying that only when one has health, they have a life and that’s when awards and recognition such as the one he received at the ceremony last night can be acquired. The video was released through Viral Bahayani’s official Instagram handle. The likes of Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and Karishma Tanna were seen attending the ceremony.

What Are Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey doing right now

On the work front, Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly could be seen as the lead pair in Anupamaa. Anupamaa is Ganguly and Pandey’s second project together after Sanjivani. Sanjivani was a medical drama that aired between 2002-2005. Ganguly and Pandey were both seen essaying the role of doctors in the hit television drama that aired on Star Plus during those years.

