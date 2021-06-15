'Anupamaa' Actor Sudhanshu Pandey Is 'disappointed' Over Apurva Agnihotri's Exit From Show

Starplus show Anupamaa has been winning the audience over with its unique storyline and stellar performance of the cast. The show features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma in the lead role. The show had been a chart-topper ever since it went on air. Last month, the show saw the entry of Apurva Agnihotri character's Dr. Advait Khanna. Apurva Agnihotri's character played an important role in Anupamaa and Vanraj's life. Now as Apurva's track on the show had ended his co-star Sudhanshu Pandey expressed his disappointment over his departure from the show.

Sudhanshu Pandey upset about Apurva Agnihotri leaving the show

Apurva Agnihotri's track as Dr. Advait Khanna, on the show will soon be over and the actor will be leaving the show. Sudhanshu Pandey who plays Vanraj on the show, recently in an interview with Spotboye opened up about his bond with co-star Apurva Agnihotri. Sudhanshu said that when he got to know that Apurva is joining the show, he was extremely happy because he had a special place in his heart for Apurva. Sudhanshu was all praise for his co-star and said that he was a great human being and he was also extremely spiritual like him. Pandey further said that Apurva's vibe and his energy were so positive that it was great to work with him.

The actor also revealed that he and Apurva were friends even before the show but since they started shooting together they got more time to bond with each other. Sudhanshu said that he and Apurva has a lot of common interest like singing to Kishore Kumar's song together. He further said that it was nice to have someone who is on the same page as you.

Earlier on Sudhanshu shared a selfie with Apurva on his Instagram and called him an angel. He tagged Apurva Agnihotri in the post and wrote "SOME PEOPLE ARE LIKE ANGELS WHO JUST BRIGHTEN UP UR DAY BY JUST BEING AROUND .. @apurvaagnihotri02 MY BROTHER U ARE ONE SUCH ANGEL ..MAY MAHA KAAL ALWAYS KEEP U N UR FAMILY BLESSED" as he shared the picture.

