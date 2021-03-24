'Anupamaa' Actor Sudhanshu Pandey On Reading Vanraj's Outburst Scene: 'I Broke Down'

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey plays the lead role of Vanraj Shah in Star Plus' show, Anupamaa, also starring Rupali Ganguly and Madalsa Sharma in lead roles. In one of the recent episodes of the show, Vanraj loses his cool after everyone in his family belittles him; after which, he fumes and explains to everyone his importance and most particularly, the importance of a father. As per a Mid-Day report, Sudhanshu opened up about this scene and mentioned that it was 'emotionally draining' for him and that he couldn't go beyond the third page while reading it.

Sudhanshu on Vanraj's outburst scene

Sudhanshu remarked that it was Vanraj's first outburst. Speaking about how he executed the scene, the actor mentioned that he hasn't watched many shows so he did not know the kind of emotional intensity that's shown on television. He called it the 'hardest portrayal and execution' and continued that he broke down while reading the script. More so, Pandey added that he got a little worried about how he would perform such an excruciatingly emotional scene on screen. Apart from this, the actor went on to talk about the feedback he received for his angry and dominating character.

Sudhanshu said that it's been 'absolutely phenomenal' and that he's not received such accolades and feedbacks after having done over 40 films in Hindi and Tamil. In the same interaction, Sudhanshu mentioned that his performance in the recent episodes received an incredible amount of love, appreciation and some really heartwarming messages from fans across the globe. He had put his 'heart and soul' into the scene, stated the actor and added that it was an 11-page lengthy scene that took almost 9 hours of his day.

Anupamaa cast also includes stars like Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Anagha Bhosale, among others. As per the current track, Kavya lashes out at everyone and remarks that it’s her V’s house and only he has the right to make a decision. However, this time, Vanraj tells Kavya that he’s also with Anupamaa and that she needs to go till the time Pakhi accepts their relationship. The show is all set for a new twist as Kavya has decided to do something big to re-enter the Shah household.

(Promo Source: Sudhanshu Pandey Instagram/ Still from the show, Anupamaa)