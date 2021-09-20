'Anupamaa': Alpana Buch Aka Baa Celebrates B'day With Rupali Ganguly & More; See Pics

Actor Alpana Buch, who plays the role of Baa on the popular television show Anupamaa, celebrated her birthday with team members on the sets of the show. The actor has shared a bunch of photos and videos from the birthday celebration on social media.

Sharing the pictures and videos on Instagram, Alpana wrote, "What A wonderful day. Shooting .celebrating birthday on set with my team....thanks." In the photo, Alpana can be seen posing with her co-actors Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and other team members. In another photo, she can be seen hugging Rupali with whom she shares a close bond. While latter has taken to the comment section and wrote, " I Love you."

While Alpana's husband Mehul Buch has also posted the same photo from the celebration to wish her on the special day. He captioned the photo as, “With an amazing team of ANUPAMA on my wife ALPANA's Birthday ...good people...good vibes.”

Rupali Ganguly wishes Alpana Buch on her birthday

Rupali Ganguly, who essays the lead role on the show Anupamaa, also wished Alpana Buch on her birthday. She shared few unseen pictures of herself with Alpana and also posted a few of her favorite edits featuring Alpana from the show. Uploading them on her Instagram stories, Rupali captioned it as" Happy birthday to the cutest woman I know, I Love u Baa."

Take a look:

Earlier too, Rupali has opened up about the special bond she shares with Alpana on Instagram. She had penned a heartfelt caption to a beautiful photo of herself with her. She wrote, "Sometimes u meet a person and just click .... You are comfortable with them,and u don’t have to pretend to be anyone or anything else. You are that one friend @alpanabuch19 ... thank u for all that u do for me. THU THU THU."

Check the post here:

'Anupamaa' update

The popular show, Anupamaa, which airs on Star Plus, revolves around a woman named Anupamaa, who sacrificed her dreams to raise her family. However, she decides to live on her own term and leave her husband, when she finds him cheating on her. The show's episodes are also available on Disney+ Hotstar.

In the recent episodes, the show is taking the progressive turn of introducing a changed and independent Anupamaa putting her foot down to make her business idea into a reality.