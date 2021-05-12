Anupamaa And Vanraj's Divorce On The Show Sparks A Meme Fest On Twitter; See Reactions

Anupamaa is a popular TV series that revolves around the life of a middle-class housewife, Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly. The plot of the show has gotten a lot of attention and is currently at the top of the TRP list. It's been a long time since the show followed the lead actor's divorce proceedings and, as seen in the promo, their divorce will be finalised on Wednesday. Netizens have now taken to Twitter to share hilarious memes about the same.

Fans react to Vanraj and Anupamaa's divorce

Fans have been sharing hilarious memes on Twitter. Some of the users are taking a dig at Vanraj, while some are sad about the duo’s divorce. Their divorce was also compared to Bill Gates in one of the memes. For the unknown, Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and a billionaire, and Melinda Gates, an American philanthropist, made headlines recently after announcing their separation. Fans also went on to trend the hashtag #Anupamaa on the microblogging site.

One of the users wrote, “Has Anu forgotten her promise to Kavya in the heat of the moment? What would happen if the desire to be with each other becomes more intense and passionate than it's called new friendship between them! Looks like they are destined to be together. @TheRupali @sudhanshu1974 #Anupamaa”.

Another user wrote, "BREAKING!!!! Bill Gates and Melinda use to daily watch ... ANUPAMAA #billgatesdivorce #VanrajShah #Anupamaa”. Take a look at a few more Anupamaa memes below.

HasAnu forgotten her promise to Kavya in the heat of the moment? What would happen if the desire to be with each other become more intense and passionate than its called new friendship between them! Looks like they are destined to be together@TheRupali @sudhanshu1974 #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/IxP3yLI5sF — Kuda Didi Kudee😛✒ (@DidiKudee) May 11, 2021

BREAKING !!!!

Bill Gates and Melinda use to daily watch ... ANUPAMAA 🥴😶#billgatesdivorce #VanrajShah #Anupamaa — Mihir Shanghavi (@MihirShanghavi) May 12, 2021

more than the show, it's the divorce memes that are entertaining 😂 #Anupamaa — special master (@special_master_) May 12, 2021

Anuraj fans to the those who are constantly making the divorce meme😒😅#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/zq4w6w1L8H — Smriti Mandhana (@SmritiMandhan17) May 12, 2021

Naughty Boi Vanraj 😂😂

Inka koi divorce karwado yrr 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8UU9n3iZaM — 🆂🅰🆃🆅🅸 🅵🅰🅸🅻 (@HiTechHumour) May 12, 2021

Anupamaa's plot is currently at an intriguing point. Rupali and her co-stars are currently filming the scene depicting Anupamaa and Vanraj's divorce as a result of his extramarital affair. Anupamaa's cast also includes well-known actors such as Sudhanshu Pandey, Paras Kalnawat and Madalsa Sharma.

More about Anupamaa

From the preview for the Anupamaa May 11 episode, fans can see Vanraj and Anupamaa at the family court. Anupamaa signs the divorce papers before passing the pen to Vanraj, who also signs them. Following the divorce, the two stand outside the courthouse as Anupamaa hands Vanraj the "mangalsutra" that she had been wearing in his name for the previous 25 years. She walks away, telling him that it meant something only while they were together and that now that they're divorced, it's just an ordinary thread.

