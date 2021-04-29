'Anupamaa' & 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata' Shoots Shifted To Gujarat Amid COVID-19 Surge

The shooting of two of the highly-watched daily soaps of Indian television, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa, has been shifted to Gujarat due to a lockdown in Maharashtra. A recent report by Bollywood Hungama revealed that as the state is currently battling with the second wave of COVID-19 lockdown, the shoot of several television shows has been moved to neighbouring states including Gujarat and Goa. Read on to know about the plot changes in both the aforementioned shows as a result of the location change.

Producer Rajan Shahi shifts YRKKH and Anupamaa's shooting locations

With a surge in Coronavirus cases across the state of Maharashtra lately, the producer of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa, Rajan Shahi has decided to shift the shooting location of both the soap operas. While Maharashtra is currently under lockdown, Rajan took the decision of continuing the shoot of his popular television shows in Gujarat instead to make sure the audience continues to remain entertained at home with new episodes amid the pandemic. As per the latest report by Bollywood Hungama, the producer will make sure both YRKKH and Anupamaa's shoots go smoothly without any obstacles.

However, the scripts of both shows will witness a change because of the change in location. In terms of Anupamaa's latest episode, the family will reportedly be shown leaving for a destination engagement and despite the ongoing turmoil in her family, Anupamaa and Vanraj will be seen sporting a happy face to ensure everyone's happiness. On the other hand, a similar scenario will also be seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's latest episode. The Goenka family will be shown leaving for Kartik and Sirat's destination engagement. However, the engagement will be gatecrashed by Ranveer.

Meanwhile, Kartik and Sirat are shown to share an unsaid bond on YRKKH. Although they have not fallen in love with each other yet, their love for their families makes the duo go to any lengths to keep them happy. In fact, because of their families as well as Kartik and Naira's kids Kairav and Akshara, they decide to get married to each other.