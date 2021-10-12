Last Updated:

'Anupamaa': 'Anuj' A.k.a Gaurav Khanna Reflects On His Chemistry With Sudhanshu Pandey

Gaurav Khanna recently opened up about his chemistry with his 'Anupamaa' co-star, Sudhanshu Pandey and mentioned how he looks up to him. Read further.

Gaurav Khanna

Image: Instagram/@gauravkhannaofficial/@sudanshu_pandey


As Anupamaa is one of the top shows on television, its cast members are also receiving a massive amount of love and appreciation. The show recently witnessed a new entry of the character Anuj Kapadia, essayed by the actor Gaurav Khanna and created a buzz among the fans. 

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Life, Gaurav Khanna opened up about his equation with co-star Sudhanshu Pandey who does not see him eye to eye in the show. 

Gaurav Khanna a.k.a 'Anuj' on his equation with Sudhanshu Pandey 

According to the reports by Bollywood Life, Gaurav Khanna recently opened up about his off-screen relationship with his Anupamaa co-actor, Sudhanshu Pandey and revealed that he was a very senior person who has been a model in the 90s. He then recalled the time when he was in school and used to look up to him because he was one of the top models in India at that time. Gaurav Khanna also stated how boys from his time used to look up to him and added how lovely it was to be working with him as he's a fun-loving and chilled-out guy.

While speaking about Sudhanshu Pandey essaying the role of Vanraj in the show, Anupamaa, he praised the latter on how well he plays the character. He also mentioned that according to him, he was apt for the role and was doing justice to his role and it was because of him why Anupamaa and Anuj look better because when the negative character of the show does well automatically the positive character is being loved. 

As the TRPs of the show has been rising leaps and bounds, the actors of the show are being praised for their stellar performances. The actor even expressed his delight at how the show was doing well among the audience and said that their writers, directors, creatives were really good at their job and when one has a good team, performing becomes easier. He also felt proud about how their show was maintaining its TRP and viewership when other big shows and reality shows were on and added that he felt that their writing was strong. 

Anupamaa cast 

Apart from Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey, other popular actors from the show include Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa, Nidhi Shah as Kinjal, Madalsa Sharma as Kavya, Paras Kalnawat as Samar, Anagha Bhosale as Nandini, Alpana Buch as Leela, Tasneem Sheikh as Rakhi Dave, Aashish Mehrotra as Paritosh, Jasveer Kaur as Devika, Muskaan Bamne as Pakhi, Arvind Vaidya as Hasmukh and others. 

Image: Instagram/@gauravkhannaofficial/@sudanshu_pandey

Tags: Anupamaa, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey
