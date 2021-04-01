'Anupamaa' April 1 Written Update: Rakhi Pokes Fun At Vanraj, Kavya Calls Divorce Lawyers

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. An intoxicated Anupamaa walks into Vanraj's room and sleeps in his arms. She holds Vanraj's hand tightly and confesses her feelings for him. She informs him that she's loved him like Radha adored Krishna. After Vanraj puts Anupamaa off to sleep, the entire family recalls the time when they belittled her.

Anupamaa April 1 written update

In the Anupamaa April 1 episode, Anupamaa informs the family that she always tried her level best to create an impression in the house but she always failed at it. She recalls the times when Leela kept swinging as she did not want Anupamaa to touch her feet. More so, she also realises that her value was only till the kitchen. She says her relationship with Vanraj is like thread and needle.

She mentions that even though he broke the thread, it still became stronger and got up on its own. She adds that the needle started liking another thread. Anupamaa taunts Vanraj and tells him that he might love somebody else, but he will never be able to forget her. She then thanks Hasmukh, Samar, Kinjal, and her entire family for always being by her side and expresses gratitude towards Rakhi.

Later, Rakhi apologises to the entire family and informs them that she had brought the bhang which Anupamaa drank. She adds that she had bought it for someone else but mistakenly Anupamaa drank it. Kinjal fumes over her mother but Leela sides with her and tells her that Rakhi has done something good for the first time.

Leela continues that the bhang allowed Anupamaa to pour her heart out. Meanwhile, before leaving, Rakhi pokes fun at Vanraj and teases him like the way Anupamaa teased him while she was drunk. The entire family laughs out loud. After Anupamaa wakes up, Vanraj makes her recall all the fun instances, meanwhile, Kavya fumes in jealousy as she thinks Anupamaa has done all of it on purpose to get Vanraj's attention and love.

(Source: Still from the show)