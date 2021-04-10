'Anupamaa' April 10 Episode Spoilers: Priest Tells Kavya Vanraj Shall Not Marry Her

In the Anupamaa April 9 episode, Samar feels bad for their parents’ divorce but later recalls how Vanraj never gave the respect Anupamaa deserved in their relationship. He then worries for Anupamaa and fears that Vanraj must be mistreating her at the resort. Nandini comes to meet him and Samar becomes happy and tells her that he missed her the most after Anupamaa.

Meanwhile, Rakhi and Leela suspect Kinjal is pregnant and tell Anupamaa. However, Kinjal is not happy with what Leela and Rakhi are suspecting and says that neither she nor Paritosh is ready for the responsibility of a child. Rakhi tells her that unless she gets a pregnancy test from a doctor, they should not assume she is expecting. Leela tells her that she is speaking out of her experience that Kinjal is expecting. But Kinjal requests Rakhi to take her to a doctor. Kavya’s desperate attempt to reach Vanraj at the resort he is stuck at fails as police tell her that she cannot go because of the curfew.

Anupamaa April 10 episode: Anupamaa spoilers

In Anupamaa today's April 10 episode, Kinjal is stressed out about her pregnancy and thinks about how Paritosh will react. Leela asks her what did the reports say about her pregnancy, to this Kinjal replied that the reports will come the next day. Meanwhile, Samar is nervous and is unable to go on stage to perform in the dance competition.

Nandini brings her phone on which Vanraj had video called to talk to Samar before the competition. Vanraj tells him that he must not worry about his mother as she is doing well at the resort and must not give up on the competition as she is Anupamaa son. Vanraj encourages Samar to take part in the competition as he is talented and mature and son of a strong woman.

Samar gets motivated hearing Vanraj's words. On the other hand, Kavya asks a priest about why can she not get married to Vanraj. He tells her that the stars are not in favour of their marriage and Vanraj shall change his mind over a period of time and not marry her. Kavya asks for a solution so the priest tells her that she should get married soon and not delay the wedding.

Anupamaa 10 April 2021 full episode and Anupamaa latest episode is available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar

Source: Stills from Anupamaa