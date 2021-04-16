'Anupamaa' April 16 Episode Spoiler: Vanraj Lashes At Kavya, Warns Her To Stay Away

In the Anupamaa 15 April episode, Pakhi regrets lying to her family about her classmate who tried to kiss her at the party. She makes a note and writes on it that "parents are always right". Meanwhile, Kavya tries to enter Vanraj's room with the help of a ladder and finds out that Vanraj and Anupamaa are getting divorced in a day and a half. Pakhi announces that Vanraj and Anupamaa are returning home.

Soon after they arrive home, Kavya announces that the two are getting a divorce very soon and the Shah family stands shocked. However, Anupamaa says that she was not going to cry about it as she wants to live her life with the family happily till the divorce is final. Meanwhile, Samar reaches home with his trophy and sees Anupamaa in the kitchen.

He reminisces the moments he spent with her talking in the kitchen. Anupamaa is delighted to see Samar and the trophy. Samar tells her that he shall miss Anupama and her presence in his life. Both get emotional.

In the Anupamaa 16 April episode, Samar and Anupamaa do their signature dance to celebrate Samar’s victory. He later goes and shows his trophy to Hasmukh and other and tells Hasmukh that Vanraj motivated him before the dance performance. Meanwhile, Kavya starts packing her bags and Nandini asks her if she is moving out.

Kavya tells her that Vanraj and Anupamaa are getting divorced in a day and a half and after that she will live at the Shah house. Kavya tells her that after her marriage with Vanraj, she too can get married to Samar. Nandini yells at her and Vanraj comes in and yells at Kavya as well.

He lashes out at her and tells her that she must stay away from her family for at least another two days. He warns her that if she meddles in his family’s matter, the result shall be bad for her. Pakhi too decides that she shall try to re-unite Vanraj and Anupamaa.

