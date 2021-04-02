'Anupamaa' April 2 Episode Spoilers: Vanraj Praises Anupamaa For Her Changed Look

In Anupamaa 2 April episode begins with Nandini trying her best to get some details about the family outing. Kavya realises that she cannot trust the Shahs as they are trying to separate her from Vanraj. Take a look at Anupamaa spoilers from Anupamaa 2 April 2021 full episode.

In Anupamaa 2 April episode, Pakhi informs Nandini that they're all just taking a short break from their daily routine. Nandini tells her that it is a great idea as everyone needs a break especially Anupamaa and Vanraj. Leela makes a masterplan for the excursion and believes that she can bring Anupamaa and Vanraj closer. Kavya asks Pakhi for details about the outing but she denies telling her anything about the same. Kavya realises that the Shahs are plotting something to separate her from Vanraj.

Rakhi asks Kavya if she's worried about what will happen when she joins Kinjal's family. She talks to Leela about Kavya. She mentions that she is worried that Kavya will break her house. However, Leela adds that she will not let that happen. In Anupamaa today's April 2 episode, Kavya confronts Vanraj about the family outing. Vanraj tells her and Leela and Hasmukh want him to take a break and he cannot deny the two. However, Kavya tells him that he could do anything as long as he is away from Anupamaa. Other than that Kavya will not allow him to take any step.

Before leaving for the excursion in the Anupamaa latest episode, Leela and Pakhi pray to god to bring Vanraj and Anupamaa back together. Anupamaa starts feeling conscious as she wears a salwar suit. Leela asks her if something is bothering her. Anupamaa hides behind Leela when Vanraj catches a glance at her. He looks at her and praises her. Anupamaa thinks about the old days when Vanraj made sure she didn't wear salwar suits and maxi dresses. Anupamaa asks him what changed his mind. She reminds him of the time when he did not like her wearing such clothes. He tells her that people change with time.

Leela and Pakhi insist Vanraj take Anupamaa on his bike. The ex-couple disagree with the plan. However, the duo manages to convince them and Vanraj agrees to take Anupamaa on the bike. Kavya is shaken to see them together on the bike. Leela and Pakhi make a plan to reach late at the destination. On the other hand, Kavya tries to get in touch with Vanraj but he does not pick her calls. Vanraj asks Anupama to hold him tight while sitting behind him on the bike.

