'Anupamaa' April 2 Update: Vanraj In Awe Of Anupamaa's New Look, Rakhi Sides With Leela

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. After the Holi celebrations are over, Anupamaa realises that her family isn't angry with her that they’re happy she could pour her heart out to them. Later on, Leela announces that the Shahs will go out for a one-day picnic to a nearby resort. Pakhi and Leela hide Anupamaa and Vanraj's phones and send them away on his bike, considering they'll get some time to spend together before the divorce.

Anupamaa April 2 written update

In the Anupamaa April 2 full episode, Rakhi thinks of the consequences after Kavya marries Vanraj. She recalls the latter's words and thinks that Kinjal's life will turn miserable after Anupamaa leaves. Rakhi feels that Anupamaa takes a lot of care of her daughter and that Kinjal feels safe in her presence. However, she's sure that this isn't going to be the case in Kavya's presence because she's selfish and that she only thinks about herself and her V. Rakhi calls up Leela and tells her that she's changed now. After which, the latter informs her that they're all going out to a nearby resort.

Rakhi thinks of a new plan to demean Kavya. Meanwhile, Kavya loses her cool after Anupamaa and Vanraj refrain from picking up her calls. Later on, she notices that Vanraj's tyre is punctured and thinks that Pakhi has purposely done it so that the duo can spend some quality time together. Anupamaa and Vanraj recall their fond memories and think of the times when they used to love listening to classics. Anupamaa keeps her hand on her husband's arms for safety. Later on, Vanraj tells her that she's looking beautiful in her new look.

Anupamaa remembers the time when Vanraj belittled her and told her that she looked like a 50-year-old because she always wore a plain saree. But now, Vanraj admits that his perception of her is changing and that she looks younger in a suit. Kinjal, Pakhi, Hasmukh, Leela, are in awe of Anupamaa's new avatar.