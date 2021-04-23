'Anupamaa' April 22 Written Update: Kavya Accuses Anupamaa; Vanraj Runs Away From Home

The Anupamaa April 22 episode shows Anupamaa feeling shattered after receiving Vanraj's letter addressed to her. Kavya shares her miseries with Nandini and later makes a shocking allegation against Anupamaa. Find out what happens in Anupamaa latest episode.

Anupamaa 22 April written update

Vanraj is in a dilemma

The episode starts with Anupamaa reading Vanraj's letter. As the divorce date is coming near Vanraj gets tensed and wrote in the letter that he does not know whether his decision is right or wrong. He says that while he cannot understand what is right or wrong, he knows that he is unable to face Babuji's silence, mother's tears and the pain of their children. As the divorce is just 2 days away he finds himself in a dilemma and feels that he is putting his happiness over his family. He also doesn't understand if he should feel happy about marrying Kavya when the repercussions are sad as he will have to divorce Anupamaa. In order to decide, he says that he is taking some time off to clear his head.

Anupamaa tells his family that Vanraj ran away

On being asked by her daughter Pakhi about Vanraj's whereabouts she informs her that her father has run away and shows the letter to Dolly. Anupamaa feels amused by the fact that this is the first time that she has seen a man run away before divorce as usually men elope before getting married. Talking about Vanraj's habit of running away from his problems she mentions how he used to run away to his office when there were problems at home and whenever there were problems at work he could come back home to escape. When he had a problem with his wife he would go to Kavya and when he had a problem with Kavya he would come to her. Even though the divorce was Vanraj's decision she feels that now the family might blame her for pressuring him leading to him going missing.

Kavya goes into a panic after not being able to reach Vanraj

Meanwhile, Kavya tries calling Vanraj but he does not pick up her calls. She decides to go to his house, but Nandini stops her as she has already created a lot of drama there and it is not a good idea for her to go there. Kavya in turn tells Nandini that she is the only one who can understand her pain and walks away while Nandini calls after her to not be impulsive. While Kavya is on her way to Vanraj's house, Anupamaa asks Samar and Dolly to call Vanraj's friends and relatives to find his whereabouts. She also asks Samar to call Nandini and ask Kavya if Vanraj is with her.

Kavya accuses Anupamaa

As Samar is about to make the call, Kavya enters the house and asks for Vanraj. When Anupamaa tells her that he has run away, Kavya goes into full panic mode and starts shouting and yelling. When Anupamaa tries to calm her down she, in turn, accuses Anupamaa that she is responsible for sending Vanraj away and soon Anupamaa will also disappear so that there is no divorce and all of this is their doing as they have dropped the plan of getting divorced. She also calls Anupamaa cunning and manipulative. Anupamaa reminds Kavya that Vanraj is a careless man and she should get used to his antics. She also shouts at her and says that instead of playing the blame game they should start looking for him while Dolly shows her the letter. Anupamaa tells Kavya that she wants to get divorced come what may.

