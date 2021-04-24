'Anupamaa' April 23 Episode Summary & Spoilers For Next Episode - 'Anupama To Find Vanraj'

Anupamaa 23 April episode shows Vanraj's disappearance and everybody getting frantic and looking for him. On the other hand, Vanraj introspects his decision by going on a long walk. He decides that running away was a big mistake and that it wouldn't solve his problems. He knows that Anupamaa would have to face everything on her own and that Kavya may take a wrong step in his absence. At home, Anupamaa must make some important decisions. She asks Kavya to go home and tells her family members to call up Vanraj's colleagues and friends to find out if he had been to their houses. Kavya cries when Vanraj doesn't return home. Claiming she would die without him, she runs away.

Later, the police ask the Shah family to identify a dead body, and Anupama volunteers to do so. Anupama, along with the entire family breathes a sigh of relief when they get to know that it isn't Vanraj's corpse. Anupama further asks the police if they could file a missing report for her husband, but is denied because Vanraj hadn't been missing for more than 24 hours. Anupamaa gets a call from Vanraj which leads her to ask him about his whereabouts. Before he could answer, Kavya snatches the phone and he disconnects the call. Vanraj goes missing for two whole days which puts the entire family in a panic. The other family members put all their efforts into finding Vanraj in the city.

Anupamaa spoilers

The latest episode of Anupamaa will show her going to a wellness center along with Toshu to find Vanraj. Kavya gets concerned about why Vanraj chose to call Anu and not her. She confirms with Anupamaa whether her decision to divorce Vanraj is final or if she is reconsidering it. Anu reassures Kavya and tells her that her decision is going to remain the same no matter what. Later, Anu gets a call informing her that Vanraj is at a wellness center. Therefore Anu, along with Toshu leave for the center in order to get Vanraj back home.

After reaching the location, Anupamaa and Toshu start looking for Vanraj but instead meet the Guruji of that center and are shocked to see him in western clothes. They speak to him for a while when he makes them realize that there are no greater teachers than an empty wallet and a broken heart. Toshu realizes that the Guruji is none other than renowned Dr. Advaith Khanna and informs Anu that he has millions of fans for his lectures. Advaith senses the tension on Anu's face and takes her along to meet Vanraj. Anu and Vanraj meet and are infuriated with each other as well.

