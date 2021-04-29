'Anupamaa' April 29 Episode Spoiler: Vanraj, Samar Hide The Truth About Anupamaa's Health

Anupamaa show featuring actors like Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma is one of the most popular shows on television right now. The show is gaining a lot of viewership for the interesting twists and turns in the storyline and the actors' performances. In Anupamaa latest episode, it is seen that Anu's result comes back with shocking results. Yogi asks Vanraj to keep Anu happy and not cause her any stress. Read here to know what will happen next in Anupamaa 29 April episode.

Anupamaa April 29 episode spoiler

As per the promo of Anupamaa latest episode, it is seen that Yogi tells Vanraj that Anupamaa has cancer. A shocked Vanraj wants to know if Anu will be alright. Yogi says that they can't be sure about anything, but he will try his best to treat Anu and cure her ailment. On the other hand, Vanraj also has to keep Anupamaa happy. Samar happens to listen to their conversation and hearing about Anu's health, he runs away in tears. While he is running, he stumbles and Vanraj comforts him. The duo decides not to tell anything to Anu about her ailment and to keep her happy. They all return home and try to keep Anu happy, but Anu finds something suspicious and gets a hunch that they are lying to her and keeping some secret.

Anupamaa latest episode update

The latest episode shows Anupamaa waiting for the reports, Nandini asks Anu to relax and requests her to rest. Anu replies by saying that as a mother, she is not used to so much resting. Anu then asks Nandini about Samar's whereabouts. Nandini says he was worried about her health and will come soon. On the other hand, Vanraj thinks about all the sacrifices Anupamaa made for him and his family and says that he made a mistake. Samar says he always made mistakes and Anu had to suffer because of him. He says that nobody in the family thought about Anu. He further shares that they all had their friends, colleagues, work, college etc but all Anu had was her family. He tells Vanraj that he thought he would work hard and become famous, then he would spend all his time with Anu. But now he realises that she doesn't have much time left with them. Vanraj says that they will get through this together. Samar asks Vanraj if Anu will be alright. Vanraj, unable to answer him, holds his leg and cries, Samar consoles him. Kavya watches the scene unfold from a distance.

Source: Stills from the show