'Anupamaa' April 3 Spoiler: Vanraj And Anupamaa Get To Spend Quality Time At The Picnic

In Anupamaa's latest episode, Anupamaa and Vanraj will get to spend some quality time with each other. On the other hand, Kinjal tries to look for a mechanic to repair their car. They execute plan B to keep Kavya away from Vanraj. Take a look at what happens in Anupamaa's April 3 episode and Anupamaa spoilers.

Anupamaa April 3 spoiler

In Anupamaa April 3, 2021 episode, Kinjal tries to get in touch with a mechanic. Kavya blames the Shah's for getting stuck. She adds that she has a bad feeling about the picnic. Leela starts eating chips and Hasmukh questions her as they had bought those chips for their picnic. Vanraj and Anupamaa reach the picnic spot. Anupamaa starts getting worried as the Shah's haven't reached yet. Vanraj asks her to calm down and says that they would reach there soon. He asks her to wait while he parks his bike.

According to Anupamaa April 3 spoiler, Kinjal tells everyone that mechanic isn't available. She mentions that they will have to book a cab as Anupamaa and Vanraj might be waiting for them. Leela asks her to book a cab. Pakhi suggests Leela execute plan B. Leela starts creating chaos and enacts as if she is getting cramps. Kinjal and Hasmukh join her in the act and take her inside the car.

In Anupamaa latest episode, Vanraj realises that he cannot find his phone. He starts looking for his phone and finds Anupamaa as she is not standing where he dropped her. Kavya, on the other hand, starts feeling that the Shah's are trying to separate her from Vanraj and Anupamaa. She gets upset with Vanraj, as she is shopping for their wedding while he is enjoying his life with Anupamaa. Anupama is seen dancing her heart out at the picnic spot. Vanraj looks at her and gets overwhelmed seeing her happy. He spots a stone near her leg and realises that she might get hurt with it. He saves her and Anupamaa asks him he got hurt.

Vanraj yells at her for leaving their meeting spot as he had to find her. Anupama gets upset while Vanraj laughs and tells her that he was joking. She tells Vanraj that it's been a long time since she enjoyed it by herself. He reminds her that their divorce will be finalised in three days. They recall their past and she asks him why did he agree to get married to her. He exclaims that he could see his wife in her. Anupamaa stays stunned after listening to the same.

Kavya starts worrying because Vanraj hasn't called her yet. She starts feeling insecure about Anupamaa as every time she tries to bring up a conversation about Vanraj and Anupamaa's divorce, he always avoids it. Kavya realises that he is hiding something from her. On the other hand, Vanraj starts thinking about what would he do after the divorce. Anupamaa tells him that Kavya would be there with him.

