Anupamaa April 5 Episode Spoiler: Anirudh Consoles Kavya As Vanraj & Anupamaa Go On Picnic

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, the Shah family plans to go on a picnic, which leaves Kavya jealous and insecure. As Anupamaa and Vanraj leave for the picnic spot, Leela keeps delaying the family’s arrival there and leaves Kavya suspicious. Leela further fakes leg injury and tells everyone that her legs are paining, forcing the rest of the Shah family to stay back.

On the other hand, Anupamaa and Vanraj reach the picnic spot and Anupamaa goes missing for some time. Vanraj finds her dancing in the lawn and is in awe of her new avatar. Meanwhile, Kavya gets upset that she is shopping for their wedding and he is gallivanting with Anupamaa.

In Anupamaa today's april 5 episode, Kavya is agitated that Vanraj is neither picking up his phone nor is he responding to her messages. Nandini tells her that she must do something about her insecurity or she shall never be able to feel secure in her relationship even after she gets Vanraj. Kavya gets angry at her as well and continues to grumble.

Anirudh calls her up for an NOC regarding their previously co-owned flat. He senses that Kavya is upset about something and goes to Kavya’s house to check on her. Kavya initially refuses to admit if something was wrong but Anirudh insists that she can tell him what is bothering her.

Kavya confides in Anirudh that she feels very insecure in her relationship with Vanraj but he fails to see it. Anirudh tells her that it is her choice that she wants to suffer the way she is because she chose to be with Vanraj. She tells her that he wants to be with her but she wants to be with Vanraj and further assured her that no matter where life takes them, he shall always care about her.

Kavya asks him how did relationships become so complicated. Anirudh tells her that they made it complicated and it is in their hands to rectify their mistakes. Meanwhile, Anupamaa and Vanraj feel happy that they could spend quality time together before their divorce.

