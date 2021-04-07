'Anupamaa' April 7 Episode Spoiler: An Intruder Enters The Shah House At Night

In Anupamaa today's April 6 episode, Leela gets into an argument with the ladies in her neighbourhood. The ladies tell Leela that the divorce is Anupamaa’s fault as she did not forgive Vanraj even when he wanted to stay with her. They say that Anupamaa allowed Kavya to live in their house and asked Leela what sort of a woman does that.

Leela becomes furious and tells them not to say a word against Anupamaa as she is one of a kind. Leela slaps the woman and she falls down. They call the police on Leela, and when the police arrive they tell the inspector that Leela was trying to kill her.

The police tell Leela and the Shah family that they will have to arrest Leela. But Rakhi arrives just in time with a lawyer and tells the ladies that they are harassing Leela. The police leaves after the matter is sorted out but the Shah family is thankful to Rakhi for reaching on time.

Anupamaa April 7 episode, Pakhi reminisces how she never valued Anupamaa. Pakhi feels guilty that Anupamaa always used to make efforts to make her happy but Pakhi never did the same for her. Pakhi also thinks about how much is she going to miss her mother when she would be gone and shares her feelings with Kinjal.

Meanwhile, Anirudh and Kavya go for a long walk and discuss their feelings. Anirudh asks Kavya if she really wants to marry Vanraj to which she tells him that she is absolutely sure. Anirudh tells her that in that case, she must stop feeling insecure or else she will always be worried.

Baapuji wishes that the curfew gets lifted so that Anupamaa and Vanraj can come home. But Leela wishes that they get to spend more time together and hopes that the curfew does not get lifted. Rakhi decides to sleep in Ba’s room with her. At night, a female intruder comes into the Shah house and tries to find her way in the dark inside the house.

