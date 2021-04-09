'Anupamaa' April 9 Episode Spoiler: Kinjal Doesn't Want Pregnancy Contrary To Leela's Wish

In the Anupamaa April 8 episode, Rakhi suspects that there is an intruder in the house as she sees the kitchen window open. Leela too senses that there is someone in the house who could be a danger to the family. She goes outside and causes a ruckus but still is unable to catch the intruder.

But Pakhi and Kinjal catch hold of the female intruder and bring her in front of Leela. That woman tells Leela and her family that she does not have a job and was stealing for her kids. Leela’s heart melts and she asks her to come to her tomorrow and she will keep her on a job.

The next day, Kinjal experiences some dizziness. She goes outside to talk to Leela and faints on the ground. Rakhi and Leela believe that Kinjal could be expecting but do not say anything to her.

Anupamaa calls Leela and asks how everyone is doing. Vanraj too calls Kavya and Kavya gets very angry that he did not call sooner. She gets a taxi and decides to go to the resort where Vanraj is stuck, to pick him up.

In Anupamaa today's April 9 episode, Samar feels bad for their parents’ divorce but later recalls how Vanraj never gave the respect Anupamaa deserved in their relationship. He then worries for Anupamaa and fears that Vanraj must be mistreating her at the resort. Nandini comes to meet him and Samar becomes happy and tells her that he missed her the most after Anupamaa.

Meanwhile, Rakhi and Leela suspect Kinjal is pregnant and tell it to Anupamaa. However, Kinjal is not happy with what Leela and Rakhi are suspecting and says that neither she nor Paritosh is ready for the responsibility of a child. Rakhi tells her that unless she gets a pregnancy test by a doctor, they should not assume she is expecting. Leela tells her that she is speaking out of her experience that Kinjal is expecting. But Kinjal requests Rakhi to take her to a doctor. Kavya’s desperate attempt to reach Vanraj at the resort he is stuck at fails as police tell her that she cannot go because of the curfew.

