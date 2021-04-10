'Anupamaa' April 9 Written Update: Kinjal Might Be Preganant And Anupamaa Is Overwhelmed

In the Anupamaa April 9 episode, Samar is seen having an emotional conflict backstage. He is happy that his mother, Anupamaa is leaving his father, Mr Shah, but he is also afraid of his family breaking up. He knows that his father never treated his mother right. Now that she knows the truth, he should be happy for her. But he feels lonely and is in pain. Then, Nandu arrives and Samar is immediately delighted to see her. She tells him that she had to come because he sounded sad on the call last night. She also wanted to cheer for him for his performance. Read the Anupamaa written update below to find out more:

Kinjal might be pregnant

In the Anupamaa latest episode, we see that Leela and Rakhi are excited about Kinjal fainting. They think that Kinjal is pregnant and give Anupamaa a call. Anupamaa is so shocked and happy to receive the news that she gets overwhelmed. She tells Rakhi that she cannot deal with so much happiness suddenly! She is ecstatic about the thought of having grandchildren and believes that Mr Shah too will be happy to hear this news. Rakhi says it is not confirmed as the test needs to be done, but Baa says she knows how these things work and deems that Kinjal is pregnant. Baa hopes that the new baby's arrival could stop Anupamaa from leaving the house.

Anupamaa April 9 written update

In Anupamaa 9 April 2021 full episode, we see a shocked Kinjal overhearing this conversation. She is shocked and does not think that she can be a mother. The other women are surprised at this. Meanwhile, Samar and Nandu hug for a long and confess that they missed each other a lot. Samar does not like being alone at the hostel and misses nandu and Anupamaa the most.

In the Anupamaa April 9 episode, we see Anupamaa handling Kinjal on video chat. The ladies sit her down and calm her down by making her understand that it is normal to be worried. Being a mother is a big responsibility and it needs to be clearly thought through. She tells her to first take the test and then they can decide what can be done. Kinjal does not think she is ready for it, but the other women explain that it usually always happens this way. Rakhi tells her how Pramod was more excited than her about being pregnant too. Baa tells Anu to not inform Vanraj until the test results come out.

In Anupamaa latest episode, a worried Kavya tries to break curfew to meet Varaj because she is insecure and worried about his growing closeness with Anupamaa. She also visits a Panditji who takes a look at her and Vanraj's kundalis. In the Anupamaa 9 April 2021 full episode, the pandit informs Kavya that the kundalis don't match and that they must not get married!

Image Source: A Still From The Show