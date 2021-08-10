‘Anupamaa’ August 10, 2021 Written Update: Anu And Pakhi Win The Competition

Anupamaa August 10, 2021 episode: The episode begins with Pakhi freezing behind the stage as she learns that Kavya ditched her during the competition and without a partner she won’t be able to perform. Incidentally, Anu arrives and asks her about Kavya. She also apologises to Pakhi for staying at the venue to watch her performance. Pakhi then reveals that she cannot find Kavya anywhere and cries. She also says that the person she trusted was not with her when the time came, as opposed to Anu who was standing there with her even though she neglected her.

Anu motivates Pakhi

As Pakhi cries, she tells Anu that she is getting punished for insulting her to which Anu encourages her. She then calls Samar and asks him to change the track immediately. Samar gets shocked but changes the track. Even Toshu arrives to watch Pakhi’s performance and Kinjal thanks him for coming. As the Shah family keeps their phone cameras on ready to capture Pakhi and Kavya’s performance, they see Anu standing with Pakhi on the stage. Everyone gets confused about what happened and Baa asks Bapuji where Kavya was.

Anu and Pakhi perform together

As the music plays, Anu and Pakhi begin performing to the song on which they used to practice during the latter’s childhood. They give a smashing performance together while Kavya is seen standing backstage watching them furiously. As their performance ends, Pakhi asks for a mic and informs everyone that she broke an important rule of the competition by changing her partner at the last minute. She then apologises to Anu in front of the audience and tells everyone that her brother calls her a stupid girl, that he may be right. She further confesses how rude she has been to her mother these last couple of days, and yet, Anu did not even scold her but kept showering her with love.

Winners are announced

As Pakhi is done speaking, the host arrives and tells her that she has been disqualified since she broke the rule, but the audience keeps cheering for them and urges the judges not to disqualify them. The judges then discuss and conclude that Pakhi will stay in the competition. As the names are announced, Anu and her students win an under ‘Best Concept’ category, while the mother-daughter duo win under the ‘Student-Teacher’ category. Everyone gets thrilled after hearing the announcement and as Anu and Pakhi are invited to the stage to receive the award. Just moments before taking the award, Anu stares at Kavya, approaches her, holds her hand and takes her to the stage. Meanwhile, Vanraj prays that Anu does not insult Kavya on stage, on the other hand, Baa gets excited about the prospects of Anu insulting Kavya publicly.

